Accused held after encounter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) An accused involved in more than 22 street crime cases was arrested

after an encounter with the police on Thursday.

The police said Faisal of 17 Kasi, Vehari Road, managed to escape after firing

on Dolphin police near Larry Adda check point.

The policemen chased the accused and, during an encounter, officials arrested him

who was believed to be injured by shooting of his own accomplices.

The accused was shifted to Nishtar Hospital while the police also recovered a pistol.

Seetal Mari police registered a case and started a search for his accomplices

who fled away.