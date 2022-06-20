Accused held as 5 stolen motorcycle recovered

Police arrested, on Monday, an outlaw individual and recovered five stolen motorcycles and mobile phones from his possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Police arrested, on Monday, an outlaw individual and recovered five stolen motorcycles and mobile phones from his possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Rata Amral police had arrested motorbike lifter namely Kamran.

Police then registered a case against him, as further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal appreciated the police team, saying that the accused will be challaned with solid evidence.

In another case, the Airport police had arrested a proclaimed offender accused of injuring a man during the altercation. The accused was identified as Imran.

SP Potohar appreciated the police team, adding that it was the duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.