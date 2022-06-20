UrduPoint.com

Accused Held As 5 Stolen Motorcycle Recovered

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2022 | 09:16 PM

Accused held as 5 stolen motorcycle recovered

Police arrested, on Monday, an outlaw individual and recovered five stolen motorcycles and mobile phones from his possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Police arrested, on Monday, an outlaw individual and recovered five stolen motorcycles and mobile phones from his possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Rata Amral police had arrested motorbike lifter namely Kamran.

Police then registered a case against him, as further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal appreciated the police team, saying that the accused will be challaned with solid evidence.

In another case, the Airport police had arrested a proclaimed offender accused of injuring a man during the altercation. The accused was identified as Imran.

SP Potohar appreciated the police team, adding that it was the duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Man Progress From Airport

Recent Stories

Poor to get subsidy on five essential items throug ..

Poor to get subsidy on five essential items through Utility Stores: Prime Minist ..

6 seconds ago
 Gunmen kidnap dozens after attacking churches in N ..

Gunmen kidnap dozens after attacking churches in NW Nigeria

7 seconds ago
 MNAs call for revenue generation by taxing luxury ..

MNAs call for revenue generation by taxing luxury goods, non-productive items

9 seconds ago
 Minister reviews dengue situation

Minister reviews dengue situation

5 minutes ago
 Senators demand more relief for masses in budget

Senators demand more relief for masses in budget

5 minutes ago
 Four injured in roof collapse

Four injured in roof collapse

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.