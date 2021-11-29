Accused held for aerial firing, uploading video on social media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Police on Monday arrested a man on the charges of aerial firing, displaying weapons and uploading its videos on social media.

A police spokesman said they received the information that one Khalid was did aerial firing, displayed his weapons openly and upload its video on social media.

He said a special team, under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Potohar, conducted raid at a place in the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station and arrested the accused.

Police also recovered weapon and registered a case. SP Potohar said no one would be allowed to violate rule of law, adding that those involved in spreading fear and panic among citizens would be dealt strictly.