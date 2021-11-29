Accused Held For Aerial Firing, Uploading Video On Social Media
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Police on Monday arrested a man on the charges of aerial firing, displaying weapons and uploading its videos on social media.
A police spokesman said they received the information that one Khalid was did aerial firing, displayed his weapons openly and upload its video on social media.
He said a special team, under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Potohar, conducted raid at a place in the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station and arrested the accused.
Police also recovered weapon and registered a case. SP Potohar said no one would be allowed to violate rule of law, adding that those involved in spreading fear and panic among citizens would be dealt strictly.