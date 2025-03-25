Accused held for bogus call on Helpline 15

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The R A Bazaar Police on Tuesday arrested an accused for making a bogus call on the Emergency Helpline 15 about snatching of his car.

According to the Rawalpindi Police, the accused Faizan called 15 that two to three persons were trying to snatch his car.

On receiving information, an R A Bazaar Police team immediately reached the spot and on investigation it found that no car snatching incident had taken place.

The police registered a case against the accused and took him into custody.