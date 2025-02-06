Accused held for fake call on Helpline 15

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Morgah Police on Thursday arrested an accused, Shafqat, for making a fake call on the Emergency Helpline 15 that his car had been stolen.

On receiving information about the incident, the police immediately reached the spot, and on investigation, found that no car was stolen, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

The Morgah Police took the accused into custody and registered a case against him.

The spokesman said the 15 helpline was for the convenience of citizens, and such wrong calls could create problems for those facing any untoward incident.