Accused held for firing on police official

(@FahadShabbir)

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) An accused involved in firing on police constable was held with illegal weapon, police said.

The under- training police official named Ali Akbar, resident of b-block was attacked soon after he came out a local mosque after offering prayer.

It was said the the trainee police official narrowly escaped of straight fire by the accused identified as Zain Tour.

City Police Station had registered the case on report of the victim few days ago.

On Tuesday, police succeeded to have arrested the accused with recovering the illegal arm from his custody, it was said.