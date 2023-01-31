UrduPoint.com

Accused Held For Kidnapping, Killing Teenager Boy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Accused held for kidnapping, killing teenager boy

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The district police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested the killers of a person who was kidnapped and killed three months ago.

According to a police spokesman, Muhammad Arif had registered a report on November 06, 2022 with the Paharpur police that his son-Muhmmad Asif, aged 16 or 17, was missing since he had gone to the house of his sister, but had not returned as yet.

Later, some human bones and shreds of clothes and the Wallet of the deceased were recovered from a sugarcane crop on January 23, 2023. The police took evidentiary items into custody and sent them to a civil hospital for postmortem purposes.

Following, the Paharpur police under the supervision of DSP Muhammad Imran Kundi along with SHO Zafar Abbas successfully tracked down the culprits on the basis of scientific investigation and arrested Ansar who confessed that he killed Muhammad Asif with a firearm along with his accomplice-his cousin Ismail alias 'Alu.' It was revealed that the body was dumped into the sugarcane field to hide his crime. The police arrested both accused and sent them behind bars.

