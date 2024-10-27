Accused Held For Murdering Sister
Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Police Golra police station and homicide unit police teams on Sunday successfully arrested an accused who was allegedly involved in murdering his sister.
In Golra police station, a citizen filed a complaint regarding the brutal murder of his niece, allegedly carried out by her real brother, named Muhammad Zain, using a sharp weapon, a public relations officer said talking to APP on Sunday.
Upon receiving the information, the Golra police immediately registered case number 559/24 and initiated an investigation.
Police team after utilizing modern technical and scientific methods, the Golra police and homicide unit swiftly apprehended the accused namely Muhammad Zain. The police team also recovered a murder weapon from his possession.
The case has already been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.
Senior police officials said that Islamabad police are carrying out indiscriminate actions to combat crimes, violence, and murder incidents.
They assured that strict legal action would be taken against the accused, leading to appropriate punishment, and that the accused will be prosecuted based on solid evidence. Moreover, Islamabad police are utilizing all available resources to protect the lives and property of citizens.
The citizens are also urged to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious persons or activities to the relevant police station or the emergency helpline 'Pukar-15' to help make Islamabad crime-free.
Recent Stories
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two dacoits killed in Katcha Area operation2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan always stood with Kashmiris in struggle against occupied forces: Anwar ul Haq2 minutes ago
-
Smart Traffic Response Unit established to ensure seamless travel across capital2 minutes ago
-
Pictorial exhibition on Indian barbarism in IIOJK held2 minutes ago
-
Photo exhibition on 'Kashmir Black Day' organized12 minutes ago
-
CM seeks report on kite-string injury12 minutes ago
-
1,700 Policemen deployed to provide security to polio vaccination teams12 minutes ago
-
PU organises webinar on Kashmir Black Day12 minutes ago
-
Environmental squads demolish four industrial units22 minutes ago
-
People, government stand with Kashmiris, says Jam Kamal on Kashmir Black Day32 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly passes joint resolution expressing solidarity with Kashmiris41 minutes ago
-
SALU observed Kashmir Black Day42 minutes ago