Accused held for murdering sister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Police Golra police station and homicide unit police teams on Sunday successfully arrested an accused who was allegedly involved in murdering his sister.

In Golra police station, a citizen filed a complaint regarding the brutal murder of his niece, allegedly carried out by her real brother, named Muhammad Zain, using a sharp weapon, a public relations officer said talking to APP on Sunday.

Upon receiving the information, the Golra police immediately registered case number 559/24 and initiated an investigation.

Police team after utilizing modern technical and scientific methods, the Golra police and homicide unit swiftly apprehended the accused namely Muhammad Zain. The police team also recovered a murder weapon from his possession.

The case has already been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

Senior police officials said that Islamabad police are carrying out indiscriminate actions to combat crimes, violence, and murder incidents.

They assured that strict legal action would be taken against the accused, leading to appropriate punishment, and that the accused will be prosecuted based on solid evidence. Moreover, Islamabad police are utilizing all available resources to protect the lives and property of citizens.

The citizens are also urged to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious persons or activities to the relevant police station or the emergency helpline 'Pukar-15' to help make Islamabad crime-free.