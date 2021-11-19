UrduPoint.com

Accused Held For Physically Assaulting, Blackmailing College Student

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Gulgasht police have arrested an accused for allegedly assaulting and blackmailing female student of a private academy here on Friday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Arshad s/o Abdul Ghani put an application with Gulgasht police in which he stated that his daughter Umme Hani was a student of MBBS 3rd year at Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur.

He said that his daughter started preparation for entry test from stars Academy situated at Pir Khursheed Colony Gulgasht during November to December 2017.

He alleged that her teacher Salman Waheed started approaching his daughter and promised that he would get her passed from the entry test.

During this, the accused physically assaulted her daughter Umme Hani and recorded her video through which he started blackmailing her.

He also demanded money from Umme Hani and she gave her a total of Rs 400,000 from last few years.

Muhammad Arshad further told police that the accused solemnized Nikkah with his daughter and also get her signs on divorce papers and various other stamp papers for unknown reasons. The accused started sharing her videos to others through social media and whatsapp when she avoided responding his calls.

He also threatened her of murder in case of informing her parents about the situation.

Police have registered the case under section 376-292-TP and arrested the accused Salman Waheed during a raid conducted here on Friday.

Further investigations were underway from the accused, police sources added.

