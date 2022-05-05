UrduPoint.com

Accused Held For Toturing Woman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Accused held for toturing woman

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested the main accused for torturing a woman over marriage dispute.

According to FIR registered with Machiwal police station, six alleged offenders including Muhammad Munir, Muhammad Saleem, Sajid Ali, Muhammad Nadeem, Manzoor Ahmad and Muhammad Yaqoob, caste Rajpoot broke into house of a local lady, Maqsoodan Bibi.

Reason of enmity was stated that brother of the victim had tied a knot with sister of the accused persons after managing to run her away from home.

It stimulated the accused who decided to take revenge to 'teach lesson' to the households.

DPO Vehari Tariq Aziz taking notice into the incident had ordered action soon after knowing about the incident emerged a week ago. He had reached out the victim's house to console the family as well.

On Thursday, police arrested two main accused namely Muhammad Saleem and Muhammad Nadeem from unknown location.

DSP Muhammad Rauf said all of the persons nominated in FIR would be nabbed andtaken to task soon.

