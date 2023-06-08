Accused held, illegal weapon recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Local police claimed to have arrested an accused and recovered illegal weapons from his possession.

On the directives of CPO, the police teams in campaign against criminals raided and arrested Muhammad Sajid, son of Riaz Hussain in limits of City Police Station here.

SHO Sabir Klasra said it had acted on a tip-off that the accused carried illegal weapons with him.

He said during preliminary probe, the outlaw revealed that he had brought the weapon to threaten people.

He added that the accused was involved in a previous case of carrying illegal weapons and was in the habit of threatening people during fights.