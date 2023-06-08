UrduPoint.com

Accused Held, Illegal Weapon Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Accused held, illegal weapon recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Local police claimed to have arrested an accused and recovered illegal weapons from his possession.

On the directives of CPO, the police teams in campaign against criminals raided and arrested Muhammad Sajid, son of Riaz Hussain in limits of City Police Station here.

SHO Sabir Klasra said it had acted on a tip-off that the accused carried illegal weapons with him.

He said during preliminary probe, the outlaw revealed that he had brought the weapon to threaten people.

He added that the accused was involved in a previous case of carrying illegal weapons and was in the habit of threatening people during fights.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

ADNOC L&amp;S awarded $975 million EPC Contract fo ..

ADNOC L&amp;S awarded $975 million EPC Contract for Construction of Offshore Art ..

18 minutes ago
 Finance Minister to present Economic Survey of cur ..

Finance Minister to present Economic Survey of current financial year in Islamab ..

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 08 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 08 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Private Academy celebrates Class of 2 ..

Sheikh Zayed Private Academy celebrates Class of 2022-2023

10 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre hosts President of Vat ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre hosts President of Vatican’s Pontifical Academy fo ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.