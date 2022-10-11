UrduPoint.com

Accused Held In 'blind Murder' Of Hotel Manager: SSP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2022 | 11:09 PM

SSP Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran said in a press briefing at his office on Tuesday that the police had successfully traced out the culprits behind blind murder case of Abdul Manan Sheikh, who was killed during a robbery a few days ago

The accused had been arrested along with the weapons used in the murder, he said.

Divulging details of the said murder, the SSP Larkana told that on September 29, 2022, a young man, Abdul Manan Shaikh, who was working as a manager in a local hotel in Chhoti Resham Gali was killed for resisting a robbery.

Moreover, the SSP credited SP Larkana Police Headquarters Asif Raza Baloch, SHO Ali Goharabad and SHO Waleed for taking a timely action in arresting the accused.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused had confessed their role in the murder, said the SSP also adding that the pistol and motorcycle used in the incident were recovered from them.

Giving details about the arrested accused, the SSP apprised that the first accused namely Shahzad, son of Shahnawaz Bhutto, belonged to Samiabad area, whereas the second accused Abdul Qadir, son of Taj Muhammad Jatoi, hailed from Raza Muhammad Brohi village.

