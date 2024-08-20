Open Menu

Accused Held In Encounter

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Accused held in encounter

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) An alleged accused was apprehended in injured condition after encounter at Vodwar Road late Monday night.

Police said that a team of Saddar Police Station was on routine petroleum when three suspicious armed men attempted to escape after observing the police.

The team chased and encircled them.The accused opened fire on the police party.The team retaliated and during this encounter, one of the accused suffered bullet injuries and held by the team.

He was identified as Mohammad Yasir.

Search operation was started to arrest the other accomplices who managed to escape,said police.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Police Station Road Saddar

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

5 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

5 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

5 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

5 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

5 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

5 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

5 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

5 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

5 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

5 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

5 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan