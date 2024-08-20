Accused held in encounter

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) An alleged accused was apprehended in injured condition after encounter at Vodwar Road late Monday night.

Police said that a team of Saddar Police Station was on routine petroleum when three suspicious armed men attempted to escape after observing the police.

The team chased and encircled them.The accused opened fire on the police party.The team retaliated and during this encounter, one of the accused suffered bullet injuries and held by the team.

He was identified as Mohammad Yasir.

Search operation was started to arrest the other accomplices who managed to escape,said police.