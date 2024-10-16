Accused held in injured condition

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 01:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Police arrested an injured accused during police encounter here near Mouza Tibi Norani on Wednesday.

Shah Jamal police said that the team on a tip off raided the area and four accused after seeing police opened firing and tried to escape on motorcycles.

The team retaliated but the accused fled.Later, the police held one accused in injured condition.

The outlaw suffered injuries by the firing of his own accomplices,said police.

He was wanted by police in more than 79 cases pertaining to murder,attempt to murder,robbery,theft and related street crimes.

Police concerned launched investigation.

