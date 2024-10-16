Accused Held In Injured Condition
Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 01:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Police arrested an injured accused during police encounter here near Mouza Tibi Norani on Wednesday.
Shah Jamal police said that the team on a tip off raided the area and four accused after seeing police opened firing and tried to escape on motorcycles.
The team retaliated but the accused fled.Later, the police held one accused in injured condition.
The outlaw suffered injuries by the firing of his own accomplices,said police.
He was wanted by police in more than 79 cases pertaining to murder,attempt to murder,robbery,theft and related street crimes.
Police concerned launched investigation.
Recent Stories
Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad
Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day of Multan Test against England
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024
Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears
ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident
Two held for decanting LPG
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
21 vehicles challaned over violations2 minutes ago
-
4 dead as vehicle overturns in Vehari12 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar on Religious Minorities at USKT12 minutes ago
-
President summons NA, Senate sessions on Thursday12 minutes ago
-
Nine power pilferers booked21 minutes ago
-
Micro plans for Polio vaccination to be digitalized22 minutes ago
-
Islamabad transforms into city of lights during 23rd SCO Moot22 minutes ago
-
Training course on Neonatal Care concludes at Bacha Khan Medical Complex Swabi31 minutes ago
-
New Nadra centre set up in Sher Shah Adhiwala32 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 3,200 kg expired confectionery items32 minutes ago
-
Climate-resilient farming critical for global food security: Romina Khurshid42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan making efforts for regional connectivity, security, economic cooperation among SCO members: ..42 minutes ago