Accused held of kidnapping for ransom

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Local police claimed to have arrested accused persons involved in kidnapping for ransom just 48 hours of the incident.

Aryan,13, student of 8th class was abducted couple of days ago, killed after not paying the ransom money.

Parents were said yo have received call for ransom money worth Rs. 7 million to release their child.

According to SDPO, Imdad Hussain Baloch, the criminals had killed the boy first day of the kidnapping. But the final report would come out after postmortem report, he added.

The mastermind of the incident, Shoaib was apprehended next morning after the kidnap. The second accused named Haseeb was rounded up today from Bahawalpur.

Police said the kidnappers reported to have thrown the body into the canal when they didn't get the money demanded from the parents to release their child.

The body was shifted to THQ Jahanian for postmortem after fishing out from Rehmat Vilas Canal.

Mastermind of kidnapping was reported to be real maternal-uncle of the child.

Further investigation was underway.