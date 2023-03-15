Accused held through cctv footage

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :An accused involved in theft was arrested through cctv footage, DPO Raza Safdar said.

According to police spokesman, SHO City Police Station held the thief named Arsalan involved in theft of LCD and other goods by tearing roof of shop located in the city.

He was sent to lock-up for further trial.

DPO said to this regard that serving people was prime responsibility of police department.

He said action against criminals would continue unabated.