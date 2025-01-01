Open Menu

Accused Held With Liquor

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Accused held with liquor

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The police in a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminals, claimed to have arrested

two accused with liquor.

According to police, Bombanwala police station arrested Abbas Ali with 10 liters of liquor

and Rashid Gulfam with 50 liters of liquor.

Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases.

