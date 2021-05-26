UrduPoint.com
Accused Impersonating As NAB DG Arrested

Wed 26th May 2021 | 10:41 PM

The Intelligence Wing of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Wednesday conducted a successful raid in Johar Town and arrested an accused, Mian Muhammad Fayyaz, impersonating himself as DG NAB, Sukkur

The accused, Mian Fayyaz, allegedly used to impersonate himself as DG NAB Sukkur to gain illegal benefits from different government officers and others by using pressure tactics and influence. More to that, the accused approached numerous senior police officers, administration of private housing societies and different deputy commissioner offices to seek favors by impersonating himself as NAB's senior officer.

As per available reports, the accused also used to gain benefit by portraying himself as political leader. After collection of suffice evidences against said accused, NAB Lahore's Intelligence Wing, as per law, arrested the accused from Johar Town area and an amount worth Rs 4.4 million cash along with weapon have also been confiscated from the accused during the raid.

Moreover, NAB Lahore officials have acquired a physical remand of said accused till 2nd June 2021 after producing the same before accountability court.

