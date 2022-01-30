UrduPoint.com

Accused In Blind Murder Case Arrested

The police have traced out a blind murder and arrested accused within 20 days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :The police have traced out a blind murder and arrested accused within 20 days.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Superintendent Police (SP) Iqbal Town Tahir Maqsood that Samanabad police received complaint that unknown assailants riding on a motorcycle fired to death 32-year-old shopkeeper Umair on January 9 and escaped from the scene. The police registered an FIR No.

35/22 and traced out the blind murder and whereabouts of the accused in Safdar Abad from where the police arrested two suspects Waqas and Zahid.

However, during interrogation, both accused confessed the offence of killing Umair and the police also recovered the weapons used in the murder.

Further investigation was under progress, he added.

Meanwhile, the SP Iqbal Town also awarded commendation certificates to the police team who traced out blind murder and arrested the accused.

