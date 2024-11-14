Open Menu

Accused In Child Abuse And Murder Case Shot Dead By Accomplices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2024 | 10:10 AM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) An accused involved in abusing and killing a child was shot dead by his own accomplices during police encounter near Kabirwala area here on Thursday.

Police said accused Rajab Ali was in Kabirwala police custody under a case no. 779/24 under Sections 302, 363, and 375A. He was on physical remand and was being transported by police back to the station after evidence recovery from the Bhattah Gulab Khan area near Moolapur when four unknown armed suspects riding on two motorcycles intercepted the police team and opened firing.

The police retaliated and during the exchange of gunshots,Rajab was fatally struck by bullets of his own accomplices,whereas Constable Sher Khan suffered injuries.

Rescue1122 shifted the injured to THQ hospital.

Forensic experts and crime scene units were dispatched to investigate the site.

District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Khadak has instructed Special Investigation Teams to track down the fleeing suspects, assigning SDPO Kabirwala Malik Abdul Ghafoor to ensure swift arrests.

