Accused In Child Molestation Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 11:30 AM

Accused in child molestation arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The police arrested an accused who recently abused and killed a minor boy here in the limits of A-division police station.

Police said on Friday that Muhammad Boota (8) s/o Ghulam Rasool,r/o Nafees colony, was sexually abused and killed some days back.

Police started investigation and with the help of CCTV cameras footage,forensic report and human intelligence arrested the accused neighbor Wasim s/o Sarwer.

During initial investigation,the accused confessed his crime,while further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

