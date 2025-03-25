Accused In Double Murder Case Arrested In Islamabad
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 08:32 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police Shams Colony police team have arrested a suspect involved in a double murder case, recovering the murder weapon during the investigation, on Tuesday.
A public relations officer told APP that a citizen approached Shams Colony police station, stating that the accused, Gulab Shah, had unlawfully shot and killed Fahad and Shabbir Shah. Acting on the complaint, police registered case number 585 on December 28, 2024, under sections 302, 324, and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and launched an investigation.
He said that a joint team from Shams Colony police station and the Homicide Unit used modern scientific methods to trace and arrest the accused.
Upon his disclosure, police recovered the murder weapon, a 9mm pistol, and registered a separate case against him. Further investigation is underway.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Muhammad Jawad Tariq, stated that strict action is being taken against crime, violence, and murders without discrimination. "The accused will be prosecuted based on solid evidence, and legal action will be taken to ensure justice," he said.
He further emphasized that the Islamabad Police are utilizing all available resources to safeguard citizens' lives and property.
