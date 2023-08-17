Open Menu

Accused In Fratricide Case Apprehended In Kohat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2023 | 08:18 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Kohat City Police apprehended a brutal accused who had tragically taken his own brother's life on Thursday.

According to Kohat Police spokesperson, the accused, identified as Iftikhar from Pahlwan Banda, allegedly took the life of his own brother amid a dispute over a wall.

The accused was arrested within a mere three hours of the heinous act and timely action executed by the diligent efforts of SHO City Fazal Muhammad Khan and his dedicated police team, Police said.

The arrested accused has been shifted to the city police station and a case has been registered.

