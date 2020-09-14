UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accused In Lahore Rape Case Arrested: National Assembly Told

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 10:17 PM

Accused in Lahore rape case arrested: National Assembly told

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Shehzad Akbar Monday told the National Assembly that an accused named Shafqat Ali was arrested in the Lahore-rape case as he confessed to the sexual assault on the woman after his DNA matched

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Shehzad Akbar Monday told the National Assembly that an accused named Shafqat Ali was arrested in the Lahore-rape case as he confessed to the sexual assault on the woman after his DNA matched.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he condemned the Lahore-rape incident and said it was responsibility of all the state organs to take steps for protection of women.

He said with the use of geofencing and detectors by police, suspects were arrested in the rape incident and their DNAs were taken.

He said teams were pursuing another culprit Abid on whom head money of Rs 2.5 million was fixed. He requested people to help find the accused.

DIG Operations Lahore was heading an investigation team to nab the culprits, he added.

Shehzad said in the past, incidents of Model Town occurred but punishment was not given to the accused.

Related Topics

Lahore National Assembly Prime Minister Police National Accountability Bureau Money Women All Million

Recent Stories

AFC Okays Al Wahda withdrawal from Champions Leagu ..

4 minutes ago

Yates first Briton to win Tirreno-Adriatico

1 minute ago

All are united to make PM's vision of regional pea ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Economy shuts down swimming pool, fines 3 bu ..

19 minutes ago

Lahore High Court seeks report from CCPO Lahore ab ..

1 minute ago

Berlin Moves Step Forward in Joint Work With OPCW ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.