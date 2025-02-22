Accused in maid killing case to undergo DNA test

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Accused Rashid Shafiq has been handed over to police for his DNA and polygraphy test, while the wife of the accused has been sent to jail on a 14-day remand.

According to the details, the police presented the accused Rashid Shafiq and his wife Sana Rashid, in the court of Civil Judge Imran Qureshi after completing a total of 8-days of remand. The investigation officer informed the court that the investigation was almost complete and the instrument of torture/murder in the form of a pipe had also been recovered, but the accused had to be taken to the forensic lab in Lahore for DNA matching, for which he requested the court for physical remand of 5 more days. The IO further informed the court that the interrogation of the wife of the accused, Sana Shafiq has been completed and she might be sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

After hearing the arguments of the lawyers of the parties, the court has once again handed over Rashid Shafiq to the police on a physical remand of 4 days. The court directed the investigating officer to produce the accused in court again on February 25.

The court, while sending the accused's wife Sana Shafiq to jail on a 14-day judicial remand, directed that the accused be produced in court again on March 07.

It may be recalled that on February 11, Bani police station had registered a case against the owner of the house Rashid Shafiq, his wife Sana Rashid resident of Asghar Mall, and another maid Rubina, in which it was alleged that they brutally tortured a 12-year-old maid Iqra. She was brought to the hospital in a very critical condition and died in the hospital.