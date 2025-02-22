Open Menu

Accused In Maid Killing Case To Undergo DNA Test

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2025 | 11:40 AM

Accused in maid killing case to undergo DNA test

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Accused Rashid Shafiq has been handed over to police for his DNA and polygraphy test, while the wife of the accused has been sent to jail on a 14-day remand.

According to the details, the police presented the accused Rashid Shafiq and his wife Sana Rashid, in the court of Civil Judge Imran Qureshi after completing a total of 8-days of remand. The investigation officer informed the court that the investigation was almost complete and the instrument of torture/murder in the form of a pipe had also been recovered, but the accused had to be taken to the forensic lab in Lahore for DNA matching, for which he requested the court for physical remand of 5 more days. The IO further informed the court that the interrogation of the wife of the accused, Sana Shafiq has been completed and she might be sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

After hearing the arguments of the lawyers of the parties, the court has once again handed over Rashid Shafiq to the police on a physical remand of 4 days. The court directed the investigating officer to produce the accused in court again on February 25.

The court, while sending the accused's wife Sana Shafiq to jail on a 14-day judicial remand, directed that the accused be produced in court again on March 07.

It may be recalled that on February 11, Bani police station had registered a case against the owner of the house Rashid Shafiq, his wife Sana Rashid resident of Asghar Mall, and another maid Rubina, in which it was alleged that they brutally tortured a 12-year-old maid Iqra. She was brought to the hospital in a very critical condition and died in the hospital.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric ..

Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric to host 1st International Sust ..

12 hours ago
 ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme ..

ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme with next-gen 170 m-DETECTOR v ..

12 hours ago
 NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low ..

NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low pressure, surface high pressu ..

12 hours ago
 SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secur ..

SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secure gold transport

12 hours ago
Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern ..

Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern narratives

12 hours ago
 70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 e ..

70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 edition already pre-booked: Spo ..

12 hours ago
 UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation i ..

UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation in IDEX 2025

13 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GA ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GAMES 2025

13 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid tours the 31st edition of Duba ..

Mohammed bin Rashid tours the 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show

13 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy concludes successful participation ..

Rabdan Academy concludes successful participation at IDEX 2025

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan