Accused in making vulgar video of teen ager arrested in Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Lakki Marwat police Saturday arrested two accused involved in making and sharing vulgar video of a teen ager boy on social media.

SHO Naurang Police Station, Muhammad Ameer Khan during operation arrested two accused Shaqyaz and Afnan residents of Qazi Dheri.

The police registered the case and started investigation.