Accused In Motorway Land Acquisition Scam Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2023 | 10:55 PM

One of the accused in the multi-billion M6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway land acquisition scam, Muhammad Aslam Peerzada was arrested here on Tuesday after the Sindh High Court turned down his bail plea

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :One of the accused in the multi-billion M6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway land acquisition scam, Muhammad Aslam Peerzada was arrested here on Tuesday after the Sindh High Court turned down his bail plea.

According to the police and lawyers, Peerzada took refuge in the bar room of SHC Bar Association but he was eventually pushed out of the room.

Earlier, during the hearing of his bail application in the court, the Special Prosecutor of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) shared updates on the investigations of the Rs 2.37 billion scam.

He apprised the court about the recovery of hundreds of millions of rupees from the accused.

After hearing from the prosecutor the court cancelled Peerzada's bail.

Peerzada spent a few hours in the bar room trying to escape his arrest by NAB but the lawyers dragged him out of the room.

A team of NAB later arrested him outside the court.

