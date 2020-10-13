UrduPoint.com
Accused In Murder After Molestation Of Minor Boy Arrested

A day after notice of the Balochistan High Court Chief Justice, main accused involved in the molestation and murder of a minor child were arrested from Maizai area of the Qilla Abdullah district, Qilla Abdullah Assistant Commissioner Jahanzeb Sheikh confirmed on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :A day after notice of the Balochistan High Court Chief Justice, main accused involved in the molestation and murder of a minor child were arrested from Maizai area of the Qilla Abdullah district, Qilla Abdullah Assistant Commissioner Jahanzeb Sheikh confirmed on Tuesday.

An eight-year old boy Inamullah, resident of Qilla Abdullah district of Balochistan was killed after being sexually assaulted by unknown persons couple of days back.

Balochistan High Court Chief Justice, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel took notice of the barbaric incident and directed the law enforcement agencies to arrest the culprits involved at earliest.

The Levis force, on the information of child's father launched crackdown and arrested two persons including Yehya and Jaffar who confessed to the crime.

"DNA samples of both the accused are being sent to Laboratory for verification," the assistant commissioner said. Further probe was underway.

