Accused In Police Custody Injured By Firing Of Own Accomplices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Accused in police custody injured by firing of own accomplices

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) An accused in police custody was injured by the firing of own accomplices during police encounter in limits of Kundai police station last night.

According to spokesperson, the team was bringing an accused named Mukhtar Ahmad for recovery of illegal arms and stolen cattle.

Meanwhile, three unknown accomplices of the accused opened fire on police party to get released their confederate from police custody near Mouza Langar Wah.

In retaliation, Mukhtar was injured with the firing of own accomplices. The injured was shifted to rural health center Seetpur for medical treatment.

The injured dacoit was involved in over 20 cases of theft, dacoity and other heinous crimes.

The suspects managed to escape from there by taking advantage of darkness. Police was conducting raids for the arrest of the suspects.

APP/shn-sak

