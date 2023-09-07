Accused in police custody injured by outlaws firing during police encounter

An accused in police custody sustained injury by the firing of outlaws during the police encounter near Billi Wala bridge in the limits of Basti Malook police station last night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :An accused in police custody sustained injury by the firing of outlaws during the police encounter near Billi Wala bridge in the limits of Basti Malook police station last night.

According to a spokesperson, police were bringing an accused namely Muhammad Zafar alias Billi for recovery, who was involved in over 12 cases including murder, dacoity, robbery, and others.

Meanwhile, police tried to stop three unknown suspects riding on a motorcycle near Billi Wala and they opened fire on the police.

The suspects managed to escape after firing. The accused in police custody got injured from the firing of outlaws and he was rushed to Nishtar Hospital.

Police cordoned off the area for the arrest of the fleeing accused and the case was registered with Basti Malook police station.