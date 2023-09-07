Open Menu

Accused In Police Custody Injured By Outlaws Firing During Police Encounter

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Accused in police custody injured by outlaws firing during police encounter

An accused in police custody sustained injury by the firing of outlaws during the police encounter near Billi Wala bridge in the limits of Basti Malook police station last night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :An accused in police custody sustained injury by the firing of outlaws during the police encounter near Billi Wala bridge in the limits of Basti Malook police station last night.

According to a spokesperson, police were bringing an accused namely Muhammad Zafar alias Billi for recovery, who was involved in over 12 cases including murder, dacoity, robbery, and others.

Meanwhile, police tried to stop three unknown suspects riding on a motorcycle near Billi Wala and they opened fire on the police.

The suspects managed to escape after firing. The accused in police custody got injured from the firing of outlaws and he was rushed to Nishtar Hospital.

Police cordoned off the area for the arrest of the fleeing accused and the case was registered with Basti Malook police station.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Murder Fire Police Police Station Robbery From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince meets Sarah Al Amiri, review ..

Fujairah Crown Prince meets Sarah Al Amiri, reviews UAE&#039;s latest education ..

9 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates University of Kalba

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates University of Kalba

9 minutes ago
 DIFC enacts amended data protection regulations

DIFC enacts amended data protection regulations

24 minutes ago
 Religious affairs minister visits Kartarpur, empha ..

Religious affairs minister visits Kartarpur, emphasizes cross-border harmony

24 minutes ago
 Over 446,000 children vaccinated against Polio in ..

Over 446,000 children vaccinated against Polio in high-risk areas

25 minutes ago
 ‘Net Zero Nuclear’ initiative calls for global ..

‘Net Zero Nuclear’ initiative calls for global collaboration to triple worl ..

38 minutes ago
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain observed in Nawabsh ..

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain observed in Nawabshah

25 minutes ago
 Arrangements finalized to conduct medical, dental ..

Arrangements finalized to conduct medical, dental colleges' entry test: ETEA

25 minutes ago
 Zone-VI Whites moved in to semi finals of A.S Natu ..

Zone-VI Whites moved in to semi finals of A.S Natural Stone U-13 Inter Zonal Cri ..

25 minutes ago
 India can't dare cast an evil eye on Pakistan: AJK ..

India can't dare cast an evil eye on Pakistan: AJK PM

25 minutes ago
 flydubai launches daily service to Cairo

Flydubai launches daily service to Cairo

39 minutes ago
 20,935 screened for Hepatitis during LHEAP's 2nd p ..

20,935 screened for Hepatitis during LHEAP's 2nd phase drive

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan