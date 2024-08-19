Accused In Police Custody Injured During Police Encounter
Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2024 | 02:20 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) An accused in police custody was injured by the firing of his accomplices during a police encounter.
According to a spokesperson for the police, Sadar police Kahror Pacca was bringing an accused named Ali Sher for recovery last night.
Suddenly the three unknown armed outlaws started firing on the police party to release their accomplice from police custody.
In retaliation, the accused Ali Sher was injured by the firing of his accomplices and was shifted to the hospital.
The injured accused was wanted by police in eight cases including dacoity, theft, and abduction.
Upon receiving the information, DSP Rizwan Khan and SHO Sadar Imran Gujjar reached the spot with a heavy police contingent.
The outlaws managed to escape by taking advantage of darkness.
The search operation was underway in surrounding areas to arrest the fleeing outlaws.
