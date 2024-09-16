Accused in police custody injured in encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) An accused in police custody was injured during an encounter near Jamrani Wah in limits of Dhanot police station.

According to spokesperson here on Monday,the team took the accused Nouman alias Nomi for recovery last night when three unknown armed outlaws started firing on police party to get release their accomplice.

The team retaliated and during exchange of gunshots,the accused suffered injuries with the firing of own accomplices.

The injured accused was wanted by police in 31 cases including dacoity, theft and others.

Upon receiving the information, DSP Rizwan Khan reached the spot with heavy police contingent.

The search operation was underway in surrounding areas to arrest the fleeing outlaws.

APP/sak

1115 hrs