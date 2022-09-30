UrduPoint.com

Accused In Rape, Double Homicide Case Sentenced To Death

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Accused in rape, double homicide case sentenced to death

The Anti Terrorism Court Hyderabad on Friday sentenced the prime accused in a rape and double homicide case to death along with 14-year imprisonment and fine

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The Anti Terrorism Court Hyderabad on Friday sentenced the prime accused in a rape and double homicide case to death along with 14-year imprisonment and fine.

The verdict was announced by ATC Judge Saleem Raza Baloch, who found accused Usman Bengali alias Murghi Wala guilty of raping and killing an 8-year-old girl and of fatally wounding her elder brother, 12-year-old Qadir Bux Siyal, who died a day later in the hospital.

According to the FIR, registered at GOR Police Station on the complaint of the deceased siblings' father, Intizar Hussain Siyal, the two siblings had left their home around 6:00pm on July 8, 2019.

However, they went missing and the family reached out to the police.

At around 11:00pm the same day, the police informed the family that Bux had been found in critically injured condition from the Airport Road.

He was shifted to Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Hospital where he breathed his last on July 9, 2019.

The dead body of the minor girl, which was unrecognizable due to swelling, was found two days later from Bismillah City area of Latifabad.

Earlier on Thursday, the same judge awarded capital punishment to Muhammad Siddiqui Bengali, and 7-year imprisonment to his accomplice Muhammad Hassan Tangiri for rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl.

The child's body was buried in Millat park. The incident's FIR was lodged at the same GOR Police Station.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Murder Police Police Station Fine Road Died Hyderabad Same July FIR 2019 Family From Anti Terrorism Court Airport

Recent Stories

Blinken Says US Has Nothing to Do With Nord Stream ..

Blinken Says US Has Nothing to Do With Nord Stream Pipeline Attacks

9 minutes ago
 Sweden Resumes Arms Export to Turkey on Path to NA ..

Sweden Resumes Arms Export to Turkey on Path to NATO Membership - Reports

9 minutes ago
 UN agencies making all-out efforts to tackle post ..

UN agencies making all-out efforts to tackle post flood situation in Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 Blinken on Ukraine's Bid for NATO Fast-Track Membe ..

Blinken on Ukraine's Bid for NATO Fast-Track Membership: US Supports Open-Door P ..

9 minutes ago
 Anti-beggary campaign to start from October 1

Anti-beggary campaign to start from October 1

9 minutes ago
 Alleged audio of Imran Khan goes viral on social m ..

Alleged audio of Imran Khan goes viral on social media

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.