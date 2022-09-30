Accused in rape, double homicide case sentenced to death

The Anti Terrorism Court Hyderabad on Friday sentenced the prime accused in a rape and double homicide case to death along with 14-year imprisonment and fine

The verdict was announced by ATC Judge Saleem Raza Baloch, who found accused Usman Bengali alias Murghi Wala guilty of raping and killing an 8-year-old girl and of fatally wounding her elder brother, 12-year-old Qadir Bux Siyal, who died a day later in the hospital.

According to the FIR, registered at GOR Police Station on the complaint of the deceased siblings' father, Intizar Hussain Siyal, the two siblings had left their home around 6:00pm on July 8, 2019.

However, they went missing and the family reached out to the police.

At around 11:00pm the same day, the police informed the family that Bux had been found in critically injured condition from the Airport Road.

He was shifted to Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Hospital where he breathed his last on July 9, 2019.

The dead body of the minor girl, which was unrecognizable due to swelling, was found two days later from Bismillah City area of Latifabad.

Earlier on Thursday, the same judge awarded capital punishment to Muhammad Siddiqui Bengali, and 7-year imprisonment to his accomplice Muhammad Hassan Tangiri for rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl.

The child's body was buried in Millat park. The incident's FIR was lodged at the same GOR Police Station.