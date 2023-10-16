Accused in student murder arrested

The accused involved in the murder of a student of Edwards College has been arrested on Monday. In a press briefing, CCPO Ashfaq Anwar said that the accused Shah Sawar resident of Afghanistan who settled at Dabgari garden Peshawar was arrested

He said that the motorcycle used in the offence was recovered. Hassan Tariq, a student of Edwards College was shot dead in a mobile snatching case in Peshawar on October 11, 2023.