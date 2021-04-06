Dayal Das an accused arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in case of artificial shortage and price hike of sugar on March 28, was found to be an employee of provincial government of Sindh

An official of the Agency told on Tuesday that during the on going investigation of FIR no. 05/2021 of FIA Commercial Banking Circle (CBC), in interpretation of bank record, it came on record that the accused Diyal Das was an employee in Agriculture Department, Government of Sindh and was performing his job as P.D Supervisor (BPS-11) since 2006.

Dayal Das was one of the seven accused who were arrested on March 28, for their involvement in artificial shortage and price hike of sugar.

The official told that letters had been issued to the sugar mills, Deputy Commissioners, Sugar Cane Commissioner as well as other quarters for provision of oral/ documentary evidence and the interpretation of the record was underway to substantiate the evidence against the mafia involved in Satta/ Illegal hike in sugar prices.

Benami accounts have been found of these brokers which were being operated with active support of bank staff.

It is pertinent to mention that all seven accused, arrested by the Agency, were brokers and were involved in creation of artificial shortage and price hike of sugar with connivance of mills owners.

They were operating through electronic means to dishonestly and fraudulently maneuver, manipulate and artificially hike sugar prices, amidst hoax of impending sugar stock shortages (while sugar stocks were lying unsold or sold/ un-lifted in mills and godowns and demand supply gap was artificial).

Furthermore, the arrested were also indulged in opening/ operating fake / unrevealed third party accounts to conceal/ disguise the illegitimate crime proceedings. Said accounts have been seized.

The Agency had also recovered mobile phones, registers and laptop etc.