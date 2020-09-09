UrduPoint.com
Accused In Takhtbhai Double Murder Arrested: DSP

Wed 09th September 2020 | 05:47 PM

The police in Takhbhai tehsil of Mardan district have succeeded in arresting the accused in a double blind murder case, DSP Bashir Khan told media on Wednesday

TAKHTBHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The police in Takhbhai tehsil of Mardan district have succeeded in arresting the accused in a double blind murder case, DSP Bashir Khan told media on Wednesday.

He said two cousins; named Habibur Rehman and Yasir were shot dead on Maday Baba road after a reported verbal brawl and the assailants had escaped after committing double murder.

DPO Mardan, Dr Zahidullah had taken serious note of the incident and ordered immediate arrest of the accused involved.

A police team headed by DSP Bashir Khan investigated the case on scientific lines and after recovery of a motorcycle used during the crime, traced the accused by going through the details of bike registration and chassis number.

After identification of the accused police arrested two persons named Murad (31) and Raza Khan (32) who have confessed to their crime during interrogation. Police also recovered two pistols from the accused used during the crime.

