Accused in triple murder case arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Motra police have arrested the main accused, identified as Saleem alias Saleemi, in a triple murder case, who was wanted to the police for last 17 years.

SHO Motra Sub-Inspector Adil Iqbal traced and arrested the accused.

On the direction of DPO Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal, Sialkot police were trying with full determination to bring the accused fugitive to justice.