Accused indicted in Farishta murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :A lower court of Islamabad Tuesday indicted a main accused Muhammad Nisar in a case pertaining to alleged killing of ten year old girl Farishta Mohmand after being raped.

The accused was produced before District and Session Court Judge Raja Muhammad Asif Mehmood by the police where the judge read the charges against the accused person.

However, the accused denied the murder charges against him to which the court sought the evidence from the prosecution and also summoned witnesses in the case for testimony.

It may be mentioned here that the minor girl was went missing on May 15, and her body was recovered later on 22th of the same month.