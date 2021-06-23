Accused indictment deferred in railways land reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday once again deferred the indictment of accused including Lt. Gen. (retd) Javed Ashraf Qazi and others in reference pertaining to lease of railways' land.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed appeared before the court.

During the hearing, co-accused Ramzan Sheikh and Pervez Latif filed a plea seeking their acquittal in the reference.

They argued that they were innocent and there was no proof against them with the anti graft body.

The court sought comments from NAB on the acquittal pleas and adjourned the case till July 26.