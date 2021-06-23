UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accused Indictment Deferred In Railways Land Reference

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Accused indictment deferred in railways land reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday once again deferred the indictment of accused including Lt. Gen. (retd) Javed Ashraf Qazi and others in reference pertaining to lease of railways' land.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed appeared before the court.

During the hearing, co-accused Ramzan Sheikh and Pervez Latif filed a plea seeking their acquittal in the reference.

They argued that they were innocent and there was no proof against them with the anti graft body.

The court sought comments from NAB on the acquittal pleas and adjourned the case till July 26.

Related Topics

Hearing National Accountability Bureau July From Court

Recent Stories

UAE Boxing Federation, GAS discuss preparations to ..

1 minute ago

Emirates Health Services holds third meeting of 20 ..

16 minutes ago

Value of UAE retail e-commerce market hits record ..

31 minutes ago

19 CCA squads of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for inter-city ..

32 minutes ago

Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali unfollow all their friends, ..

47 minutes ago

Act as UVAS ambassadors, Vice-Chancellors urges fo ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.