Accused injured due to police torture in Karachi

An accused injured due to alleged torture in custody of Gadap police here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :An accused injured due to alleged torture in custody of Gadap police here on Wednesday.

SSP District Malir Muhammad Ali Raza said that the accused was arrested by Gadap police two days ago on charges of drug peddling and recovered 1 kilo gram Charas from his possession.

He said ASI Rab Nawaz had been suspended and inquiry was forwarded to SP Gadap who would furnish his report within two days.

Meanwhile, Sindh Police Chief Dr.Syed Kaleem Imam also tooknotice and called for report from SSP Malir into the incident.