Accused injured during police encounter

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) An accused was injured by firing of his own accomplices during a police encounter

near Madni Chowk in limits of Sadar police station Layyah.

According to spokesperson for the police, officials were taking the accused, Muhammad Jameel,

for recovery when his three accomplices started firing on them to get free him from the

police custody.

During an encounter, the accused was injured due to firing of his own accomplices.

The accused was shifted to the district headquarters hospital Layyah while the others

managed to flee.