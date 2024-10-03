Accused Injured During Police Encounter
Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 01:50 PM
MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) An accused was injured by firing of his own accomplices during a police encounter
near Madni Chowk in limits of Sadar police station Layyah.
According to spokesperson for the police, officials were taking the accused, Muhammad Jameel,
for recovery when his three accomplices started firing on them to get free him from the
police custody.
During an encounter, the accused was injured due to firing of his own accomplices.
The accused was shifted to the district headquarters hospital Layyah while the others
managed to flee.
Recent Stories
Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket
Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024
HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft
Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town
Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..
Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene
Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open
Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene
Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Couple killed in restaurant2 minutes ago
-
District health officer seeks public cooperation to contain 'Dengue Outbreak'12 minutes ago
-
World Smile Day: Smile boosts mood, lower stress12 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO to celebrate World Space Week12 minutes ago
-
Two tyre factories sealed22 minutes ago
-
Over 50 federal, provincial officials trained on integrating Carbon Markets into project development22 minutes ago
-
Arrangements finalized for moon sighting of Rabi-ul-Sani 1446 AH32 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 58 kg drugs in eight operations32 minutes ago
-
Khurram Dastgir challenges Gandapur to replicate Punjab's development success52 minutes ago
-
Sirbaz to become first Pakistani to summit 14 eight-thousanders52 minutes ago
-
Federal Capital schools to be centralized, connected with Internet1 hour ago
-
PR approves stop for Business express at Chichawatni1 hour ago