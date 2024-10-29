Accused Injured In Encounter
Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2024 | 01:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Police claimed that a criminal being involved in more than 30 cases of robbery, theft, murder and attempt-to- murder, was injured by the firing of own accomplices during encounter.
The accused, islam alias langra, son of Sharfuddin Rehmani, resident of Tariqabad, was arrested in case number 2661/24 with New Multan police station.
The team brought him for the recovery around 5:00 a.m. when four accused appeared to open fire on the police near Iqbal town, Goa Mor, to let their fellow free from the custody.
Police retaliated and during the exchange of gunshots,the under-custody accused attempted to escape but wounded severely,while the attackers escaped by taking benefits of darkness.
Police cordoned off the area and shifted the injured accused to hospital.
Further investigation was underway.
