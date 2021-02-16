Accused interim bail extended in traffic accident case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :An Additional District and Sessions Judge Tuesday extended the interim bail of an accused Azlan in the case of death of four people in a road traffic accident and directed the police to verify the driving license of the accused.

The defense lawyer said that four people were killed in the accident while heirs of three victims have made compromise with the accused.

A case has been registered under bailable provisions, the lawyer said and pleaded the court to extend the interim bail till completion of the trial.

Opposing the bail application, the prosecution said that the license produced by the accused has not yet been verified.

Defense lawyer Saeed Khurshid said a compromise has been made with the heirs of the deceased against which the court asked whether they were present in the court.

The lawyer responded that they are present in the court room whereas affidavits of compromise have also been submitted.

The court later adjourned the hearing till February 24.