UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accused Interim Bail Extended In Traffic Accident Case

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Accused interim bail extended in traffic accident case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :An Additional District and Sessions Judge Tuesday extended the interim bail of an accused Azlan in the case of death of four people in a road traffic accident and directed the police to verify the driving license of the accused.

The defense lawyer said that four people were killed in the accident while heirs of three victims have made compromise with the accused.

A case has been registered under bailable provisions, the lawyer said and pleaded the court to extend the interim bail till completion of the trial.

Opposing the bail application, the prosecution said that the license produced by the accused has not yet been verified.

Defense lawyer Saeed Khurshid said a compromise has been made with the heirs of the deceased against which the court asked whether they were present in the court.

The lawyer responded that they are present in the court room whereas affidavits of compromise have also been submitted.

The court later adjourned the hearing till February 24.

Related Topics

Hearing Accident Police Road Traffic February Court

Recent Stories

Louvre Abu Dhabi to open exhibition in partnership ..

11 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Erbil Rocket Attack

28 minutes ago

Online sale of PSL tickets will start tomorrow

52 minutes ago

UAE, Niger discuss ties on sidelines of G5 Sahel S ..

56 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif’s passport will expire tonight

1 hour ago

Infinix Hot 10 Play with MediaTek Helio G35 is now ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.