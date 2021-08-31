Accused involved in attacking cops killed in encounter

An alleged dacoit who had shot at and injured two police officials was killed in an encounter with police in precincts of Bara Meel police station on Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :An alleged dacoit who had shot at and injured two police officials was killed in an encounter with police in precincts of Bara Meel police station on Monday.

Police said that accused Sajid r/o Mohallah Mohajreen, Moza Kukkar Hatta, Kabirwala, died due to the firing of his own accomplice during the encounter.

The accused had shot at and injured by firing straight at assistant sub inspector Muhammad Afzal and constable Shahzeb last Sunday night and had escaped.

SHO Nasir Mahmood accompanying his team were on patrolling duty when two persons riding a motorcycle were spotted at Bara Meel, Moza Noor Pur near the motorway.

They started firing at the police party when police signaled them to stop.

Police also opened fire in self defense.

Accused Sajid was injured by the firing of his accomplice who later managed to escape.

Police called Rescue 1122 for medical treatment of the injured but he died on the spot, police said.

The accused was wanted in many cases in Khanewal, Rawalpindi, Kasur and Multan.