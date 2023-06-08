UrduPoint.com

Accused Involved In Bank Dacoity Incidents Held

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2023 | 09:16 PM

Accused involved in bank dacoity incidents held

The police have arrested an accused of the gang involved in the bank cash robberies in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ):The police have arrested an accused of the gang involved in the bank cash robberies in Hyderabad.

According to spokesman, SITE Police, on a tip-off, arrested a member of a bank cash dacoity gang identified as Imran Ali Burriro during patrolling here in Labour Colony.

The arrested accused along with his gang is involved in many incidents of looting tens of thousands of rupees from citizens who withdraw cash from different Banks, the spokesman claimed.

According to the initial investigation, the accused was involved in such criminal activities and deprived many citizens of their hard earned money.

Four cases registered against the arrested accused in different police stations of the district.

The accused was involved in looting Rs.1 million from a citizen Muhammad Wali Khan in Latifabad unit-6 on May 16, 2023, police said.

