UrduPoint.com

Accused Involved In Cutting Off Boy's Nose Held

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2023 | 07:06 PM

Police on Monday arrested five accused of chopping off a youth's nose

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Police on Monday arrested five accused of chopping off a youth's nose.

The Police spokesman said that RPO Dera Ghazi Khan division, Syed Khurrum Ali had taken notice of cutting off nose of Muhammad Asif, resident of Basti Nabi Pur, over personal grudge.

A special police squad was constituted to arrest the alleged criminals.

The accused arrested, identified as Falak Sher, Kaleemullah, Yusuf, Muhammad Saleem and Sikandar were booked with Khair Pur Sadat Police Station.

As per the statement recorded by the victim, Muhammad Asif, he was sitting at tube well situated in his area when the accused approached him on two motorbikes. They took him away forcibly at deserted area of Moza Gabar Araein, where they cut off his nose after subjecting him to brutal torture.

