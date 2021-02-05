UrduPoint.com
Accused Involved In Dacoity Case Found Dead

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Accused involved in dacoity case found dead

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :An accused involved in dacoity case was found dead at his barrack under mysterious circumstances at New Multan police station here on Friday.

According to police, an accused namely Hamza resident of Karri Jamandan Khuni Burj was arrested in dacoity case.

The accused made rope with his cloth and committed suicide on Friday morning by hanging himself with the roof of his barrack.

The sources said that the accused was alone at his barrack during suicide.

According to police officials, the interrogations into the incident has been started to ascertain the actual cause.

More Stories From Pakistan

