Accused involved in firing on police arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rawalpindi District Police have arrested an accused allegedly involved in firing on police at Range Road and injuring a cop

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Police have arrested an accused allegedly involved in firing on police at Range Road and injuring a cop.

According to a police spokesman, Westridge police after receiving information about firing on police at Range road launched search operation to arrest the accused. When the police signaled to stop two bikers, they opened fire and tried to flee. During exchange of fire, an accused namely Yasir received bullet injuries and rounded up by Westridge police while other managed to escape from the scene.

The arrested accused revealed that he was involved in firing at Range Road on Wednesday night.

According to details, on Wednesday night, Westridge Police stopped a biker and recovered 'Ice' from his possession.

Meanwhile, the accused opened fire on the Head Constable Sher Afghan and managed to escape from the scene leaving his motorcycle.

The injured cop was shifted to hospital where City Police Officer, Rawalpindi and other senior police officers reached and inquired after the health of the Head Constable.

CPO directed Superintendent Police, Potohar to ensure provision of best possible medical treatment facilities to the injured cop.

A search operation to net the fugitive accused was also launched.

Superintendent Police, Potohar told that the fugitive criminal would also be arrested and brought to justice.

Those who attack the lives and property of the citizens cannot escape the law, the CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younis said.