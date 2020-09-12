UrduPoint.com
Accused Involved In Gujjarpura Incident Identified: Chief Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 09:23 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that the accused involved in Gujjarpura rape incident had been identified and would be arrested soon

Speaking at a press conference here, the CM said :" We have traced the accused in less than 72 hours of the incident and the investigation on scientific lines was also under way".

He said that Rs 2.5 million each would be given to those who would provide information about the accused and Names of persons would be kept secret.

The CM said: " I have contacted the victim woman and assured her of providing complete justice," adding that the accused involved in such heinous crimes would not be spared any at cost.

On this occasion, IG Punjab Inam Ghani said the accused would be arrested soon as the police were conducting raids on various places, including Qila Sattar Shah area in Sheikhupura. The police had traced record of the accused and investigation on modern techniques was being carried out.

The IG said other law enforcement agencies, including the CTD, were also conducting raids to arrest the accused at the earliest.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul HassanChohan were also present.

