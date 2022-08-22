UrduPoint.com

Accused Involved In Heinous Crimes Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2022 | 06:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The investigation team of South district zone police on Monday arrested a habitual offender involved in serious crimes, including murders, extortion and robberies.

According to an official, the police also recovered an illegal weapon from the possession of the arrested accused identified as Shehzado Khan.

The accused belonged to Shikarpur district, and during the course of investigation, he revealed that he, along with his accomplices, were involved in several serious crimes in different areas of Karachi.

Accused Shehzado Khan and his accomplices were also involved in the murder of a citizen during a robbery within the limits of Clifton Police Station in January 2022.

